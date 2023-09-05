Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went down today, 05 Sep 2023, by -0.73 %. The stock closed at 186.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 184.8 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure

Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) had an open price of 188.7 and a close price of 186.15 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 188.7 and a low of 181.7. The market capitalization of RInfra is 6,501.08 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 215.5 and its 52-week low is 114.6. On the BSE, a total of 44,710 shares of RInfra were traded on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹184.8, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹186.15

The current price of Reliance Infrastructure stock is 184.8, with a percent change of -0.73 and a net change of -1.35. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.73% and has dropped by 1.35 points.

05 Sep 2023, 08:20 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹186.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure had a volume of 44,710 shares and closed at a price of 186.15.

