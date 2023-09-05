Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2023

Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) had an open price of ₹188.7 and a close price of ₹186.15 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹188.7 and a low of ₹181.7. The market capitalization of RInfra is ₹6,501.08 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹215.5 and its 52-week low is ₹114.6. On the BSE, a total of 44,710 shares of RInfra were traded on the last day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Reliance Infrastructure stock is ₹184.8, with a percent change of -0.73 and a net change of -1.35. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.73% and has dropped by 1.35 points.
On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure had a volume of 44,710 shares and closed at a price of ₹186.15.
