Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Dec 2023, 09:42 AM IST
Reliance Infrastructure share price update :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹202.3, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹192.7
06 Dec 2023, 09:31 AM IST
Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|13.72%
|3 Months
|0.65%
|6 Months
|52.68%
|YTD
|46.91%
|1 Year
|28.12%
06 Dec 2023, 09:01 AM IST
Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹202.3, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹192.7
06 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST
Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹192.7 on last trading day