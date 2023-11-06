Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure stock sees gains on the market

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 1.84 %. The stock closed at 176.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 179.7 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure

Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened and closed at 176.45 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 181.9 and the low was 173.5. The company has a market capitalization of 7110.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215.5 and the 52-week low is 114.6. The stock had a trading volume of 93885 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.59%
3 Months-7.61%
6 Months17.32%
YTD30.86%
1 Year28.58%
06 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹179.7, up 1.84% from yesterday's ₹176.45

The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 179.7 with a percent change of 1.84 and a net change of 3.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

06 Nov 2023, 08:23 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹176.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure had a total trading volume of 93,885 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 176.45.

