Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure stock sees gains on the market

Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened and closed at ₹176.45 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹181.9 and the low was ₹173.5. The company has a market capitalization of ₹7110.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215.5 and the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The stock had a trading volume of 93885 shares on the BSE.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.59%
|3 Months
|-7.61%
|6 Months
|17.32%
|YTD
|30.86%
|1 Year
|28.58%
The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is ₹179.7 with a percent change of 1.84 and a net change of 3.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.
On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure had a total trading volume of 93,885 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹176.45.
