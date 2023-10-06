Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure opened at ₹172.8 and closed at ₹170.05. The stock reached a high of ₹178 and a low of ₹167.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹6823.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215.5 and the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The BSE volume for the day was 31,396 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.