Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 172.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 173 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure opened at 172.8 and closed at 170.05. The stock reached a high of 178 and a low of 167.25. The market capitalization of the company is 6823.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215.5 and the 52-week low is 114.6. The BSE volume for the day was 31,396 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹173, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹172.45

The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is 173, with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.32% and the actual change in price is 0.55.

06 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹170.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure had a BSE volume of 31,396 shares. The closing price for the day was 170.05.

