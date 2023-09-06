Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Soars in Trading Today

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹194 and closed at ₹192.1. The highest price for the day was ₹194.4, while the lowest was ₹187.5. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹6684.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215.5, and the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The BSE volume for the day was 126087 shares.
The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is ₹193.3. There has been a 1.5 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.85.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.41%
|3 Months
|37.46%
|6 Months
|35.51%
|YTD
|38.56%
|1 Year
|4.43%
The current stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is ₹190. There has been a percent change of -1.09, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.1, suggesting a decrease of ₹2.1 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Reliance Infrastructure on the BSE, a total of 126,087 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹192.1.
