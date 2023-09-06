Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 06 Sep 2023, by 1.5 %. The stock closed at 190.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 193.3 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at 194 and closed at 192.1. The highest price for the day was 194.4, while the lowest was 187.5. The company's market capitalization stands at 6684.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215.5, and the 52-week low is 114.6. The BSE volume for the day was 126087 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:42 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price update :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹193.3, up 1.5% from yesterday's ₹190.45

The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is 193.3. There has been a 1.5 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.85.

06 Sep 2023, 09:36 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.41%
3 Months37.46%
6 Months35.51%
YTD38.56%
1 Year4.43%
06 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹190, down -1.09% from yesterday's ₹192.1

The current stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is 190. There has been a percent change of -1.09, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.1, suggesting a decrease of 2.1 in the stock price.

06 Sep 2023, 08:20 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹192.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Infrastructure on the BSE, a total of 126,087 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 192.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.