Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stock Surges in Today's Trading

Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) opened at ₹180.35 and closed at ₹179.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹187 and a low of ₹179.7. The market capitalization of RInfra is ₹7,242.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215.5 and the 52-week low is ₹114.6. On the BSE, a total of 58,993 shares were traded for RInfra.
Reliance Infrastructure stock reached a low of ₹181.5 and a high of ₹184.9 during the current trading day.
The current stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is ₹183.05, with a percent change of 1.86 and a net change of 3.35. This means that the stock has increased by 1.86% from its previous close and has gained 3.35 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.14%
|3 Months
|-11.37%
|6 Months
|20.27%
|YTD
|33.15%
|1 Year
|24.6%
The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is ₹183.05, with a percent change of 1.86 and a net change of 3.35. This indicates that the stock has seen a small increase in value.
On the last trading day, Reliance Infrastructure had a trading volume of 58,993 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹179.7.
