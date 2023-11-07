Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stock Surges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:24 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 1.86 %. The stock closed at 179.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 183.05 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure

Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) opened at 180.35 and closed at 179.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 187 and a low of 179.7. The market capitalization of RInfra is 7,242.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215.5 and the 52-week low is 114.6. On the BSE, a total of 58,993 shares were traded for RInfra.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:24 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Infrastructure stock reached a low of 181.5 and a high of 184.9 during the current trading day.

07 Nov 2023, 10:01 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Live Updates

The current stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is 183.05, with a percent change of 1.86 and a net change of 3.35. This means that the stock has increased by 1.86% from its previous close and has gained 3.35 points.

07 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.14%
3 Months-11.37%
6 Months20.27%
YTD33.15%
1 Year24.6%
The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 183.05, with a percent change of 1.86 and a net change of 3.35. This indicates that the stock has seen a small increase in value.

07 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹179.7 on last trading day

On the last trading day, Reliance Infrastructure had a trading volume of 58,993 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 179.7.

