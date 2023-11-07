Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stock Surges in Today's Trading

Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) opened at ₹180.35 and closed at ₹179.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹187 and a low of ₹179.7. The market capitalization of RInfra is ₹7,242.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215.5 and the 52-week low is ₹114.6. On the BSE, a total of 58,993 shares were traded for RInfra.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.