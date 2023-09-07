Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stock Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 07 Sep 2023, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 190.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 190.6 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure

Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at 193.25 and closed at 190.45 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was 196, while the lowest price was 189. The market capitalization of the company is 6,705.12 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 215.5 and a 52-week low of 114.6. The BSE volume for the day was 115,594 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Sep 2023, 09:07 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹190.6, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹190.45

The current stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is 190.6. There has been a 0.08% change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.15.

07 Sep 2023, 08:18 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹190.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Reliance Infrastructure BSE shares was 115,594. The closing price of the shares was 190.45.

