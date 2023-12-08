Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 08 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Live Updates
08 Dec 2023, 09:46 AM IST
Reliance Infrastructure share price update :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹222.15, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹220.3
08 Dec 2023, 09:32 AM IST
Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|16.21%
|3 Months
|10.73%
|6 Months
|60.89%
|YTD
|60.13%
|1 Year
|43.0%
08 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST
Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹220.3, up 3.72% from yesterday's ₹212.4
08 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST
Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹212.4 on last trading day