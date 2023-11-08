Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stocks Slump in Trading

On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure opened at ₹184.65 and closed at ₹183.05. The stock had a high of ₹187.1 and a low of ₹181.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹7,335.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215.5, while the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 123,605 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap KNR Constructions 267.4 -0.25 -0.09 289.9 225.6 7520.21 Sobha 775.5 15.6 2.05 801.0 412.4 7355.3 Reliance Infrastructure 183.1 -2.3 -1.24 215.5 114.6 6441.27 Engineers India 130.4 0.0 0.0 167.25 70.1 7330.09 Sunteck Realty 450.95 0.3 0.07 485.95 271.25 6334.89

Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range Reliance Infrastructure stock reached a low price of ₹182.2 and a high price of ₹185.6 on the current day.

Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 9.63% 3 Months -3.37% 6 Months 23.45% YTD 34.75% 1 Year 21.31%

