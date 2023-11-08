Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stocks Slump in Trading

On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure opened at ₹184.65 and closed at ₹183.05. The stock had a high of ₹187.1 and a low of ₹181.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹7,335.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215.5, while the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 123,605 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.