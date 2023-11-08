Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stocks Slump in Trading

On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure opened at ₹184.65 and closed at ₹183.05. The stock had a high of ₹187.1 and a low of ₹181.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹7,335.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215.5, while the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 123,605 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is ₹183.55, with a percent change of -1 and a net change of -1.85. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. Further analysis would be required to understand the reasons behind this decrease and to determine the overall trend of the stock.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|KNR Constructions
|267.4
|-0.25
|-0.09
|289.9
|225.6
|7520.21
|Sobha
|775.5
|15.6
|2.05
|801.0
|412.4
|7355.3
|Reliance Infrastructure
|183.1
|-2.3
|-1.24
|215.5
|114.6
|6441.27
|Engineers India
|130.4
|0.0
|0.0
|167.25
|70.1
|7330.09
|Sunteck Realty
|450.95
|0.3
|0.07
|485.95
|271.25
|6334.89
Reliance Infrastructure stock reached a low price of ₹182.2 and a high price of ₹185.6 on the current day.
The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is ₹182.75, with a percent change of -1.43 and a net change of -2.65. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.43% and the price has decreased by ₹2.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.63%
|3 Months
|-3.37%
|6 Months
|23.45%
|YTD
|34.75%
|1 Year
|21.31%
The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is ₹185, with a percent change of -0.22 and a net change of -0.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.22% from its previous value, resulting in a net decrease of 0.4 in value. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 123,605 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹183.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!