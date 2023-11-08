Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stocks Slump in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went down today, 08 Nov 2023, by -1 %. The stock closed at 185.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 183.55 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure

On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure opened at 184.65 and closed at 183.05. The stock had a high of 187.1 and a low of 181.45. The market capitalization of the company is 7,335.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215.5, while the 52-week low is 114.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 123,605 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:31 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price NSE Live :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹183.55, down -1% from yesterday's ₹185.4

The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 183.55, with a percent change of -1 and a net change of -1.85. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. Further analysis would be required to understand the reasons behind this decrease and to determine the overall trend of the stock.

08 Nov 2023, 10:31 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
KNR Constructions267.4-0.25-0.09289.9225.67520.21
Sobha775.515.62.05801.0412.47355.3
Reliance Infrastructure183.1-2.3-1.24215.5114.66441.27
Engineers India130.40.00.0167.2570.17330.09
Sunteck Realty450.950.30.07485.95271.256334.89
08 Nov 2023, 10:12 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Infrastructure stock reached a low price of 182.2 and a high price of 185.6 on the current day.

08 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:56 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price update :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹182.75, down -1.43% from yesterday's ₹185.4

The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 182.75, with a percent change of -1.43 and a net change of -2.65. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.43% and the price has decreased by 2.65.

08 Nov 2023, 09:35 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.63%
3 Months-3.37%
6 Months23.45%
YTD34.75%
1 Year21.31%
08 Nov 2023, 09:18 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹185, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹185.4

The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 185, with a percent change of -0.22 and a net change of -0.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.22% from its previous value, resulting in a net decrease of 0.4 in value. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

08 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹183.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 123,605 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 183.05.

