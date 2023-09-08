Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 08 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went down today, 08 Sep 2023, by -0.73 %. The stock closed at 190.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 189.2 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure had an open price of 189.65 and a close price of 190.6. The stock had a high of 195 and a low of 188. The market capitalization of the company is 6,655.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215.5 and the 52-week low is 114.6. The BSE volume for the day was 126,541 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹190.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure on the BSE had a volume of 126,541 shares. The closing price for the stock was 190.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.