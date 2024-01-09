Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure's Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:13 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went down today, 09 Jan 2024, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 242.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 241.25 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure Stock Price Today

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at 231.65 and closed at 229.35 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 246.95, while the lowest price was 229.55. The market capitalization of the company is currently 9579.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 234.95, and the 52-week low is 114.6. The BSE volume for the day was 750,413 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:13 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Infrastructure stock reached a low price of 239.15 and a high price of 246.20 on the current day.

09 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price update :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹241.25, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹242.1

The current price of Reliance Infrastructure stock is 241.25. It has experienced a percent change of -0.35, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -0.85, suggesting a decline in the stock's value.

09 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week13.79%
3 Months29.21%
6 Months77.66%
YTD14.87%
1 Year85.1%
09 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹242.1, up 5.56% from yesterday's ₹229.35

The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is 242.1, with a percent change of 5.56 and a net change of 12.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value. However, without additional information or context, it is difficult to determine the reason behind this change or predict future trends.

09 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹229.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure had a total volume of 750,413 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 229.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.