Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure's Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹231.65 and closed at ₹229.35 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹246.95, while the lowest price was ₹229.55. The market capitalization of the company is currently ₹9579.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹234.95, and the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The BSE volume for the day was 750,413 shares.

