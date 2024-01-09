Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure's Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹231.65 and closed at ₹229.35 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹246.95, while the lowest price was ₹229.55. The market capitalization of the company is currently ₹9579.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹234.95, and the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The BSE volume for the day was 750,413 shares.
Reliance Infrastructure stock reached a low price of ₹239.15 and a high price of ₹246.20 on the current day.
The current price of Reliance Infrastructure stock is ₹241.25. It has experienced a percent change of -0.35, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -0.85, suggesting a decline in the stock's value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|13.79%
|3 Months
|29.21%
|6 Months
|77.66%
|YTD
|14.87%
|1 Year
|85.1%
The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is ₹242.1, with a percent change of 5.56 and a net change of 12.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value. However, without additional information or context, it is difficult to determine the reason behind this change or predict future trends.
On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure had a total volume of 750,413 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹229.35.
