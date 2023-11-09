Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went down today, 09 Nov 2023, by -3.34 %. The stock closed at 185.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 179.2 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure

On the last day, the open price of Reliance Infrastructure was 185.6 and the close price was 185.4. The stock had a high of 185.6 and a low of 177.95. The market capitalization of Reliance Infrastructure is 7090.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215.5 and the 52-week low is 114.6. The BSE volume for the day was 150,788 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.98%
3 Months-4.98%
6 Months20.36%
YTD30.07%
1 Year17.1%
09 Nov 2023, 09:15 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹179.2, down -3.34% from yesterday's ₹185.4

The current data of Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the stock price is 179.2, which has decreased by 3.34%. The net change in the stock price is -6.2. This indicates a negative trend in the stock's performance.

09 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹185.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure had a volume of 150,788 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 185.4.

