Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stock Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day, the open price of Reliance Infrastructure was ₹185.6 and the close price was ₹185.4. The stock had a high of ₹185.6 and a low of ₹177.95. The market capitalization of Reliance Infrastructure is ₹7090.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215.5 and the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The BSE volume for the day was 150,788 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.98%
|3 Months
|-4.98%
|6 Months
|20.36%
|YTD
|30.07%
|1 Year
|17.1%
The current data of Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the stock price is ₹179.2, which has decreased by 3.34%. The net change in the stock price is -6.2. This indicates a negative trend in the stock's performance.
On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure had a volume of 150,788 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹185.4.
