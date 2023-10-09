Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:56 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -0.7 %. The stock closed at 171.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 170 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure opened at 173 and closed at 172.45. The stock had a high of 174 and a low of 170.35. The market capitalization of Reliance Infrastructure is 6,774.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215.5 and the 52-week low is 114.6. The stock had a trading volume of 30,432 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price NSE Live :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹170, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹171.2

The current data of Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 170, with a percent change of -0.7 and a net change of -1.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price, as it has decreased by 0.7% or 1.2. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or the reason behind this change.

09 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹171.2, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹172.45

The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 171.2 with a percent change of -0.72 and a net change of -1.25. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.72% and has gone down by 1.25 rupees.

09 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹172.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure had a volume of 30,432 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 172.45.

