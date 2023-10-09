Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure opened at ₹173 and closed at ₹172.45. The stock had a high of ₹174 and a low of ₹170.35. The market capitalization of Reliance Infrastructure is ₹6,774.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215.5 and the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The stock had a trading volume of 30,432 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
