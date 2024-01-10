Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure's opening price was ₹243.15 and the closing price was ₹242.1. The stock reached a high of ₹248.3 and a low of ₹235.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹9367.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹246.95 and the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 552,049 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.