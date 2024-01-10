Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2024, by -2.21 %. The stock closed at 242.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 236.75 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure Stock Price Today

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure's opening price was 243.15 and the closing price was 242.1. The stock reached a high of 248.3 and a low of 235.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 9367.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 246.95 and the 52-week low is 114.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 552,049 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹236.75, down -2.21% from yesterday's ₹242.1

Based on the current data, the stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is 236.75 with a percent change of -2.21 and a net change of -5.35. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.21% and has experienced a decrease of 5.35 points.

10 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹242.1 on last trading day

On the last day of Reliance Infrastructure trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 552,049. The closing price for the day was 242.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.