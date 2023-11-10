Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went down today, 10 Nov 2023, by -0.67 %. The stock closed at 179.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 178 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure opened at 179.15 and closed at 179.2. The stock's high for the day was 184.35, while the low was 177.45. The market capitalization of Reliance Infrastructure is 7043.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215.5, and the 52-week low is 114.6. The BSE volume for Reliance Infrastructure was 147,310 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹179.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure had a trading volume of 147,310 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 179.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.