Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2023

11 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST
Reliance Infrastructure share price update :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹222.9, up 3.87% from yesterday's ₹214.6
11 Dec 2023, 09:32 AM IST
Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.67%
|3 Months
|9.83%
|6 Months
|56.52%
|YTD
|55.95%
|1 Year
|39.4%
11 Dec 2023, 09:12 AM IST
Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹216.2, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹214.6
11 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST
Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹220.3 on last trading day