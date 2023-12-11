Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:40 AM IST

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 11 Dec 2023, by 3.87 %. The stock closed at 214.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 222.9 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.