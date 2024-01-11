Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 11 Jan 2024, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 236.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 237.5 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure Stock Price Today

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at 240.05 and closed at 236.75 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 242.85, while the lowest price was 233.8. The market capitalization of the company is 9,397.43 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are 248.3 and 114.6 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 266,215 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹236.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Infrastructure on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 266,215. The closing price for the stock on this day was 236.75.

