Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure sees gains in trading today

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹172.3 and closed at ₹170.4. The stock reached a high of ₹173.45 and a low of ₹169. The market capitalization of the company is ₹6754.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215.5, while the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The stock had a trading volume of 43,079 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.