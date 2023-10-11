Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 170.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 171.65 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at 172.3 and closed at 170.4. The stock reached a high of 173.45 and a low of 169. The market capitalization of the company is 6754.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215.5, while the 52-week low is 114.6. The stock had a trading volume of 43,079 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price NSE Live :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹171.65, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹170.7

Reliance Infrastructure stock is currently priced at 171.65 with a percent change of 0.56 and a net change of 0.95. This indicates that the stock has slightly increased in value.

11 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹170.7, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹170.4

The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is 170.7, with a percentage change of 0.18 and a net change of 0.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

11 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹170.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure had a total volume of 43,079 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 170.4.

