Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹190 and closed at ₹189.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹192.4, while the lowest price was ₹185. The company's market capitalization is ₹6562.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215.5, and the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 45,882.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.