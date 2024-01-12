Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure stock soars with positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:26 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 239.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 239.45 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure Stock Price Today

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure had an opening price of 241.2 and a closing price of 237.5. The stock had a high of 246.2 and a low of 237.75. The market capitalization of Reliance Infrastructure is currently at 9,468.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 248.3, while the 52-week low is 114.6. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 319,138 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:26 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹239.45, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹239.3

As of the current data, the stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is 239.45. It has experienced a slight change of 0.06 percent, with a net change of 0.15. This suggests that the stock has not seen significant movement in the market.

12 Jan 2024, 10:21 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Infrastructure stock reached a low of 238.5 and a high of 242.25 for the current trading day.

12 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price update :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹239.6, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹239.3

The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 239.6 with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 0.3. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, but the change is not significant. It is important to note that this data is based on the current moment and can fluctuate throughout the trading day.

12 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.61%
3 Months31.17%
6 Months75.82%
YTD14.35%
1 Year78.63%
12 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹239.3, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹237.5

The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 239.3, with a percent change of 0.76 and a net change of 1.8. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

12 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹237.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Infrastructure on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 319,138. The closing price for the stock was 237.5.

