Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure stock soars with positive trading day

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure had an opening price of ₹241.2 and a closing price of ₹237.5. The stock had a high of ₹246.2 and a low of ₹237.75. The market capitalization of Reliance Infrastructure is currently at ₹9,468.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹248.3, while the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 319,138 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is ₹239.45. It has experienced a slight change of 0.06 percent, with a net change of 0.15. This suggests that the stock has not seen significant movement in the market.
Reliance Infrastructure stock reached a low of ₹238.5 and a high of ₹242.25 for the current trading day.
The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is ₹239.6 with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 0.3. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, but the change is not significant. It is important to note that this data is based on the current moment and can fluctuate throughout the trading day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.61%
|3 Months
|31.17%
|6 Months
|75.82%
|YTD
|14.35%
|1 Year
|78.63%
The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is ₹239.3, with a percent change of 0.76 and a net change of 1.8. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading for Reliance Infrastructure on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 319,138. The closing price for the stock was ₹237.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!