Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 170.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 170.75 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure

Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at 170.05 and closed at 170.7 on the last day. The stock traded within a range of 170.05 to 173 during the day. The market capitalization of Reliance Infrastructure is 6,756.26 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 215.5, while the 52-week low is 114.6. On the BSE, a total of 60,110 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹170.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Reliance Infrastructure shares on the BSE was 60,110. The closing price of the shares was 170.7.

