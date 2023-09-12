Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure had an open price of ₹188.9 and a close price of ₹186.55. The stock had a high of ₹188.9 and a low of ₹182.5. The market capitalization of Reliance Infrastructure is ₹6443.03 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹215.5 and the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The BSE volume for Reliance Infrastructure was 94,119 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.