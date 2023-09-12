Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure had an open price of ₹188.9 and a close price of ₹186.55. The stock had a high of ₹188.9 and a low of ₹182.5. The market capitalization of Reliance Infrastructure is ₹6443.03 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹215.5 and the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The BSE volume for Reliance Infrastructure was 94,119 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.21%
|3 Months
|22.57%
|6 Months
|30.93%
|YTD
|32.79%
|1 Year
|12.56%
The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that its price is ₹183.15, representing a percent change of -1.82 and a net change of -3.4. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value.
On the last day, the volume of Reliance Infrastructure shares traded on the BSE was 94,119 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹186.55.
