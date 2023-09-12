Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went down today, 12 Sep 2023, by -1.82 %. The stock closed at 186.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 183.15 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure had an open price of 188.9 and a close price of 186.55. The stock had a high of 188.9 and a low of 182.5. The market capitalization of Reliance Infrastructure is 6443.03 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 215.5 and the 52-week low is 114.6. The BSE volume for Reliance Infrastructure was 94,119 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.21%
3 Months22.57%
6 Months30.93%
YTD32.79%
1 Year12.56%
12 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹183.15, down -1.82% from yesterday's ₹186.55

The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that its price is 183.15, representing a percent change of -1.82 and a net change of -3.4. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value.

12 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹186.55 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Reliance Infrastructure shares traded on the BSE was 94,119 shares. The closing price of the shares was 186.55.

