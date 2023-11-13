Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 1.62 %. The stock closed at 178.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 181.7 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure opened at a price of 179.45 and closed at 177.25. The stock had a high of 179.8 and a low of 178. The market capitalization of the company is 7,045.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215.5 and the 52-week low is 114.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 21,178 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price update :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹181.7, up 1.62% from yesterday's ₹178.8

The current stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is 181.7 with a percent change of 1.62 and a net change of 2.9. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.62% and the price has gone up by 2.9 points.

13 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.61%
3 Months4.97%
6 Months20.94%
YTD28.76%
1 Year24.12%
13 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹178.05, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹177.25

The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 178.05. There has been a percent change of 0.45, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.8, which means the stock has increased by 0.8 points.

13 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹177.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure had a total trading volume of 21,178 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 177.25.

