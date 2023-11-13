Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Soars in Trading Today

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure opened at a price of ₹179.45 and closed at ₹177.25. The stock had a high of ₹179.8 and a low of ₹178. The market capitalization of the company is ₹7,045.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215.5 and the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 21,178 shares.
The current stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is ₹181.7 with a percent change of 1.62 and a net change of 2.9. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.62% and the price has gone up by 2.9 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.61%
|3 Months
|4.97%
|6 Months
|20.94%
|YTD
|28.76%
|1 Year
|24.12%
The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is ₹178.05. There has been a percent change of 0.45, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.8, which means the stock has increased by 0.8 points.
On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure had a total trading volume of 21,178 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹177.25.
