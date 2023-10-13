Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -0.59 %. The stock closed at 169.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 168.5 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at 169.3 and closed at 170.75. The stock reached a high of 172.35 and a low of 168.55. The company has a market capitalization of 6706.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215.5 and the 52-week low is 114.6. On the BSE, there were 27,417 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price NSE Live :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹168.5, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹169.5

The current data of Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that its price is 168.5 with a percent change of -0.59 and a net change of -1. This indicates that the stock has recently decreased in value by 0.59% or 1. Overall, the stock is currently trading at a price of 168.5.

13 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹169.5, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹170.75

The current data of Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 169.5. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.73% and a net change of -1.25.

13 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹170.75 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Reliance Infrastructure on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 27,417 shares. The closing price of the stock was 170.75.

