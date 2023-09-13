Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went down today, 13 Sep 2023, by -5 %. The stock closed at 183.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 174 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at 184.05 and closed at 183.15. The highest price recorded during the day was 186, while the lowest price was 174. The market capitalization of the company is 6884.85 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 215.5 and 114.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 117,505 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹183.15 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Reliance Infrastructure on the BSE was 117,505. The closing price of these shares was 183.15.

