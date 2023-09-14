Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 174 per share. The stock is currently trading at 174.65 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure

Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at 173.4 and closed at 174 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 182 and a low of 166.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 6910.57 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 215.5 and the 52-week low is 114.6. On the BSE, a total of 116,992 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹174.65, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹174

The stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is currently 174.65, with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 0.65. This means that the stock has increased by 0.37% from its previous closing price and has gained 0.65 points. Overall, the stock has seen a slight upward movement in its price.

14 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹174 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure had a BSE volume of 116,992 shares, and the closing price was 174.

