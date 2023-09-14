Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure sees gains in trading today

Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹173.4 and closed at ₹174 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹182 and a low of ₹166.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹6910.57 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹215.5 and the 52-week low is ₹114.6. On the BSE, a total of 116,992 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is currently ₹174.65, with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 0.65. This means that the stock has increased by 0.37% from its previous closing price and has gained 0.65 points. Overall, the stock has seen a slight upward movement in its price.
On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure had a BSE volume of 116,992 shares, and the closing price was ₹174.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!