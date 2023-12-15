Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stocks Plummet on Negative Trading

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Reliance Infrastructure was ₹217, the close price was ₹215.4, the high was ₹218, and the low was ₹212.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹8491.32 crore. The 52-week high is ₹232, and the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The BSE volume for the day was 104,032 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.