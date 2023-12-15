Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stocks Plummet on Negative Trading

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Reliance Infrastructure was ₹217, the close price was ₹215.4, the high was ₹218, and the low was ₹212.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹8491.32 crore. The 52-week high is ₹232, and the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The BSE volume for the day was 104,032 shares.
The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is ₹214.05. There has been a percent change of -0.26, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.55, suggesting a decrease of 0.55 rupees. Overall, the stock price of Reliance Infrastructure has slightly decreased.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.68%
|3 Months
|17.22%
|6 Months
|43.59%
|YTD
|55.85%
|1 Year
|36.99%
The current stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is ₹213.3. There has been a percent change of -0.61 and a net change of -1.3.
On the last day of trading for Reliance Infrastructure on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 104,032. The closing price for the stock was ₹215.4.
