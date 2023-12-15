Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stocks Plummet on Negative Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:59 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went down today, 15 Dec 2023, by -0.26 %. The stock closed at 214.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 214.05 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure Stock Price Today

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Reliance Infrastructure was 217, the close price was 215.4, the high was 218, and the low was 212.9. The market capitalization of the company is 8491.32 crore. The 52-week high is 232, and the 52-week low is 114.6. The BSE volume for the day was 104,032 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:59 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:42 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price update :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹214.05, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹214.6

The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is 214.05. There has been a percent change of -0.26, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.55, suggesting a decrease of 0.55 rupees. Overall, the stock price of Reliance Infrastructure has slightly decreased.

15 Dec 2023, 09:32 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.68%
3 Months17.22%
6 Months43.59%
YTD55.85%
1 Year36.99%
15 Dec 2023, 09:19 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹213.3, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹214.6

The current stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is 213.3. There has been a percent change of -0.61 and a net change of -1.3.

15 Dec 2023, 08:13 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹215.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Infrastructure on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 104,032. The closing price for the stock was 215.4.

