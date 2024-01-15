Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Reliance Infrastructure was ₹240, and the close price was ₹239.3. The high for the day was ₹242.25, while the low was ₹236.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹9438.97 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹248.3 and ₹114.6, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 182,406 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.