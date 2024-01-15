Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went down today, 15 Jan 2024, by -0.31 %. The stock closed at 239.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 238.55 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure Stock Price Today

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Reliance Infrastructure was 240, and the close price was 239.3. The high for the day was 242.25, while the low was 236.5. The market capitalization of the company is 9438.97 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 248.3 and 114.6, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 182,406 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹239.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure had a BSE volume of 182,406 shares. The closing price for the stock was 239.3.

