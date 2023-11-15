Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 15 Nov 2023, by 1.4 %. The stock closed at 178.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 181.3 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened and closed at 178.8. The stock reached a high of 183.6 and a low of 178 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 7173.7 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 215.5, while the 52-week low is 114.6. On the BSE, a total of 145,101 shares of Reliance Infrastructure were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹181.3, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹178.8

Reliance Infrastructure stock is currently priced at 181.3 with a percent change of 1.4 and a net change of 2.5.

15 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹178.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Infrastructure on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 145,101. The closing price for the day was 178.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.