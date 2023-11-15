Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened and closed at ₹178.8. The stock reached a high of ₹183.6 and a low of ₹178 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹7173.7 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹215.5, while the 52-week low is ₹114.6. On the BSE, a total of 145,101 shares of Reliance Infrastructure were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Infrastructure stock is currently priced at ₹181.3 with a percent change of 1.4 and a net change of 2.5.
