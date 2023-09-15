Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 15 Sep 2023, by 0.34 %. The stock closed at 174.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 175.25 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure

Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at 174 and closed at 174.65 on the last trading day. The highest price of the day was 178 and the lowest price was 173.85. The market capitalization of the company is 6934.31 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 215.5 and the 52-week low is 114.6. The BSE volume for the day was 53,928 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹174.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure on the BSE recorded a volume of 53,928 shares and closed at a price of 174.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.