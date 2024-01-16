Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:58 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 232.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 232.65 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure Stock Price Today

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : The last day's data for Reliance Infrastructure shows that the open price was 239.6 and the close price was 238.55. The high price for the day was 239.75 and the low price was 229.55. The market capitalization of the company is 9193.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 248.3 and the 52-week low is 114.6. The BSE volume for the day was 237,893 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Live Updates

16 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price update :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹232.65, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹232.35

The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 232.65 with a percent change of 0.13. This indicates a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.3, suggesting a slight positive movement in the stock. Overall, the data suggests a relatively stable performance for Reliance Infrastructure stock.

16 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹232.25, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹232.35

The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is 232.25. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -0.1. This indicates a small decline in the value of the stock.

16 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹238.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure had a trading volume of 237,893 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 238.55.

