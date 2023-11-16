Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure opened at ₹183.05 and closed at ₹181.3. The stock's highest price during the day was ₹184.75, while the lowest price was ₹180.1. The market capitalization of Reliance Infrastructure is currently at ₹7,185.57 crore. In the past year, the stock has reached a high of ₹215.5 and a low of ₹114.6. The BSE volume for Reliance Infrastructure on this day was 386,730 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.48%
|3 Months
|11.27%
|6 Months
|32.57%
|YTD
|31.99%
|1 Year
|20.09%
