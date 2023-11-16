Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 0.83 %. The stock closed at 181.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 183.1 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure

On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure opened at 183.05 and closed at 181.3. The stock's highest price during the day was 184.75, while the lowest price was 180.1. The market capitalization of Reliance Infrastructure is currently at 7,185.57 crore. In the past year, the stock has reached a high of 215.5 and a low of 114.6. The BSE volume for Reliance Infrastructure on this day was 386,730 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price update :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹183.1, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹181.6

The current stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is 183.1, with a 0.83% increase from the previous trading day. This corresponds to a net change of 1.5.

16 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.48%
3 Months11.27%
6 Months32.57%
YTD31.99%
1 Year20.09%
16 Nov 2023, 09:14 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹182.05, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹181.6

The current price of Reliance Infrastructure stock is 182.05, with a net change of 0.45 and a percent change of 0.25. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

16 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹181.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure had a BSE volume of 386,730 shares. The closing price for the day was 181.3.

