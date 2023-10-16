comScore
BackBack

Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure closed today at ₹170.1, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹168.15

15 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 06:40 PM IST
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 1.16 %. The stock closed at 168.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 170.1 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance InfrastructurePremium
Reliance Infrastructure

On the last day, the open price of Reliance Infrastructure was 168.85, and it closed at 169.5. The stock had a high of 170.3 and a low of 167.5. The market capitalization of the company is 6653.38 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 215.5, and the 52-week low is 114.6. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 29130.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:40:04 PM IST

Reliance Infrastructure share price NSE Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed today at ₹170.1, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹168.15

Reliance Infrastructure stock closed at 170.1 today, with a percent change of 1.16 and a net change of 1.95 from yesterday's closing price of 168.15.

16 Oct 2023, 05:35:01 PM IST

Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

The Reliance Infrastructure stock had a low price of 166.25 and a high price of 171.5 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 03:17:52 PM IST

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The stock of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd has a 52 week low price of 114.60000 and a 52 week high price of 215.50000.

16 Oct 2023, 03:17:09 PM IST

Reliance Infrastructure share price update :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹170.1, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹168.15

The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 170.1, which represents a 1.16% increase. The net change is 1.95, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 02:21:59 PM IST

Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

The Reliance Infrastructure stock reached a low of 166.25 and a high of 171.5 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 02:21:03 PM IST

Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹169, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹168.15

The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 169, with a percent change of 0.51 and a net change of 0.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

16 Oct 2023, 01:54:08 PM IST

Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹169.5, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹168.15

The current stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is 169.5, with a percent change of 0.8 and a net change of 1.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Reliance Infrastructure News

16 Oct 2023, 01:17:55 PM IST

Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

The Reliance Infrastructure stock reached a low of 166.25 and a high of 171.5 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 01:04:02 PM IST

Reliance Infrastructure share price NSE Live :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹169.15, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹168.15

The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is 169.15. There has been a percent change of 0.59, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 12:53:48 PM IST

Reliance Infrastructure Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:35:57 PM IST

Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹170.65, up 1.49% from yesterday's ₹168.15

The current stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is 170.65 with a percent change of 1.49 and a net change of 2.5. This means that the stock has increased by 1.49% from its previous closing price and has gained 2.5 rupees.

16 Oct 2023, 12:20:16 PM IST

Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Reliance Infrastructure stock today was 166.25, while the high price was 171.5.

16 Oct 2023, 11:44:48 AM IST

Reliance Infrastructure share price update :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹170.85, up 1.61% from yesterday's ₹168.15

The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is 170.85, with a percent change of 1.61. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.61% from its previous closing price. The net change is 2.7, meaning that the stock has increased by 2.7 points.

16 Oct 2023, 11:17:19 AM IST

Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

The Reliance Infrastructure stock had a low price of 166.25 and a high price of 168.90 for the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 11:14:22 AM IST

Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹168.9, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹168.15

The current stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is 168.9. The stock has experienced a 0.45% increase in its value, resulting in a net change of 0.75.

16 Oct 2023, 10:24:10 AM IST

Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹167, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹168.15

The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is at 167, with a percent change of -0.68 and a net change of -1.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

Click here for Reliance Infrastructure Profit Loss

16 Oct 2023, 10:19:48 AM IST

Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Infrastructure stock reached a low of 166.25 and a high of 168 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 10:00:17 AM IST

Reliance Infrastructure Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:56:14 AM IST

Reliance Infrastructure share price NSE Live :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹167, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹168.15

The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the stock price is 167, which represents a percent change of -0.68. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.68% compared to the previous trading session. Additionally, the net change for the stock is -1.15, indicating a decrease of 1.15. Overall, the data suggests that the stock price for Reliance Infrastructure has declined in the current trading session.

16 Oct 2023, 09:13:57 AM IST

Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹166.6, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹168.15

The current data of Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 166.6 with a percent change of -0.92. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.92% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -1.55, indicating a decrease of 1.55 rupees. Overall, the stock price of Reliance Infrastructure has decreased in the given period.

16 Oct 2023, 08:15:15 AM IST

Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹169.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure had a volume of 29,130 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 169.5.

