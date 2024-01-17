Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stock Plummets as Investors Sell Off

Hello User
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Reliance Infrastructure stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -4.52 %. The stock closed at 232.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 221.85 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure Stock Price Today

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at 232.25 and closed at 232.35 on the last day. The high for the day was 235.95, while the low was 219.05. The market capitalization of the company is 8778.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 248.3, while the 52-week low is 114.6. The BSE volume for the day was 273,941 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹221.85, down -4.52% from yesterday's ₹232.35

Reliance Infrastructure stock's current price is 221.85 with a percent change of -4.52%. This means the stock has decreased by 4.52% from its previous value. The net change is -10.5, indicating a decrease of 10.5 in the stock's value.

17 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹232.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Infrastructure on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 273,941. The closing price for the stock was 232.35.

