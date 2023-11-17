Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 17 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 17 Nov 2023, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 181.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 182.4 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure

Reliance Infrastructure's open price on the last day was 182.05, with a close price of 181.6. The high for the day was 186.5 and the low was 181.5. The market capitalization is at 7217.22 cr, with a 52-week high of 215.5 and a 52-week low of 114.6. The BSE volume for the day was 103795 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹181.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure on the BSE had a trading volume of 103,795 shares with a closing price of 181.6.

