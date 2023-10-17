Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure closed today at ₹171.65, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹170.5

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹166.6 and closed at ₹168.15. The highest price of the day was ₹171.5, while the lowest price was ₹166.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹6730.54 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹215.5 and ₹114.6, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 37,540 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Sunteck Realty 477.5 2.05 0.43 485.95 271.25 6707.86 Keystone Realtors 578.05 -0.95 -0.16 661.45 416.45 6582.68 Reliance Infrastructure 171.65 1.15 0.67 215.5 114.6 6038.48 H.G.Infra Engineering 943.0 9.35 1.0 1016.75 532.05 6145.64 Power Mech Projects 4019.5 29.4 0.74 5062.25 1571.2 5991.61

Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range The Reliance Infrastructure stock had a low price of ₹171 and a high price of ₹176 on the current day.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd stock is 114.60, while the 52-week high price is 215.50.

Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 169.90 10 Days 171.03 20 Days 172.98 50 Days 177.78 100 Days 162.04 300 Days 150.75

Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹168.15 on last trading day On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure had a BSE volume of 37,540 shares with a closing price of ₹168.15.