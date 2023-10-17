Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure closed today at 171.65, up 0.67% from yesterday's 170.5

11 min read . 17 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 170.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 171.65 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at 166.6 and closed at 168.15. The highest price of the day was 171.5, while the lowest price was 166.25. The market capitalization of the company is 6730.54 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 215.5 and 114.6, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 37,540 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:41 PM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed today at ₹171.65, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹170.5

Today, the closing price of Reliance Infrastructure stock was 171.65, with a percentage change of 0.67 and a net change of 1.15. Yesterday's closing price was 170.5.

17 Oct 2023, 06:17 PM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sunteck Realty477.52.050.43485.95271.256707.86
Keystone Realtors578.05-0.95-0.16661.45416.456582.68
Reliance Infrastructure171.651.150.67215.5114.66038.48
H.G.Infra Engineering943.09.351.01016.75532.056145.64
Power Mech Projects4019.529.40.745062.251571.25991.61
17 Oct 2023, 05:34 PM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

The Reliance Infrastructure stock had a low price of 171 and a high price of 176 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 03:17 PM IST Reliance Infrastructure Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd stock is 114.60, while the 52-week high price is 215.50.

17 Oct 2023, 03:00 PM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹172, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹170.5

The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 172, which represents a percent change of 0.88. This means that the price has increased by 0.88% compared to the previous value. The net change is 1.5, indicating that the stock has increased by 1.5 points.

Click here for Reliance Infrastructure AGM

17 Oct 2023, 02:42 PM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sunteck Realty469.0-6.45-1.36485.95271.256588.45
Keystone Realtors579.050.050.01661.45416.456594.07
Reliance Infrastructure171.250.750.44215.5114.66024.4
H.G.Infra Engineering936.052.40.261016.75532.056100.34
Power Mech Projects4015.125.00.635062.251571.25985.05
17 Oct 2023, 02:38 PM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price NSE Live :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹171.25, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹170.5

The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the stock price is 171.25. There has been a 0.44 percent change, with a net change of 0.75.

17 Oct 2023, 02:14 PM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Infrastructure stock reached a low of 171 and a high of 176 during the current day's trading session.

17 Oct 2023, 01:50 PM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹171.25, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹170.5

The current data of Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 171.25, with a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 0.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.44% and the net change in price is 0.75.

Click here for Reliance Infrastructure News

17 Oct 2023, 01:34 PM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days169.90
10 Days171.03
20 Days172.98
50 Days177.78
100 Days162.04
300 Days150.75
17 Oct 2023, 01:12 PM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

The Reliance Infrastructure stock started the day at a low of 171 and reached a high of 176.

17 Oct 2023, 01:08 PM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹172, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹170.5

The current stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is 172. There has been a 0.88% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.5.

17 Oct 2023, 12:54 PM IST Reliance Infrastructure Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:30 PM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sunteck Realty472.45-3.0-0.63485.95271.256636.92
Keystone Realtors582.03.00.52661.45416.456627.67
Reliance Infrastructure171.30.80.47215.5114.66026.16
H.G.Infra Engineering942.48.750.941016.75532.056141.73
Power Mech Projects4017.727.60.695062.251571.25988.93
17 Oct 2023, 12:27 PM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price update :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹171.3, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹170.5

The current price of Reliance Infrastructure stock is 171.3. It has seen a percent change of 0.47, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.8, suggesting a small gain in the stock's price.

17 Oct 2023, 12:25 PM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

The Reliance Infrastructure stock reached a low of 171 and a high of 176 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 11:18 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Infrastructure stock reached a low of 171 and a high of 176 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 11:06 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹172.05, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹170.5

The current data of Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 172.05, which represents a 0.91% increase. The net change is 1.55, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

Click here for Reliance Infrastructure Profit Loss

17 Oct 2023, 10:36 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price update :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹172.3, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹170.5

The current data of Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the stock price is 172.3. There has been a 1.06% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.8. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

17 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Infrastructure stock had a low price of 171 and a high price of 176 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹171.05, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹170.5

Reliance Infrastructure stock is currently trading at a price of 171.05 with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹168.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure had a BSE volume of 37,540 shares with a closing price of 168.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.