Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure closed today at 171.65, up 0.67% from yesterday's 170.5

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹166.6 and closed at ₹168.15. The highest price of the day was ₹171.5, while the lowest price was ₹166.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹6730.54 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹215.5 and ₹114.6, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 37,540 shares.
Today, the closing price of Reliance Infrastructure stock was ₹171.65, with a percentage change of 0.67 and a net change of 1.15. Yesterday's closing price was ₹170.5.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Sunteck Realty
|477.5
|2.05
|0.43
|485.95
|271.25
|6707.86
|Keystone Realtors
|578.05
|-0.95
|-0.16
|661.45
|416.45
|6582.68
|Reliance Infrastructure
|171.65
|1.15
|0.67
|215.5
|114.6
|6038.48
|H.G.Infra Engineering
|943.0
|9.35
|1.0
|1016.75
|532.05
|6145.64
|Power Mech Projects
|4019.5
|29.4
|0.74
|5062.25
|1571.2
|5991.61
The Reliance Infrastructure stock had a low price of ₹171 and a high price of ₹176 on the current day.
The 52-week low price of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd stock is 114.60, while the 52-week high price is 215.50.
The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is ₹172, which represents a percent change of 0.88. This means that the price has increased by 0.88% compared to the previous value. The net change is 1.5, indicating that the stock has increased by 1.5 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Sunteck Realty
|469.0
|-6.45
|-1.36
|485.95
|271.25
|6588.45
|Keystone Realtors
|579.05
|0.05
|0.01
|661.45
|416.45
|6594.07
|Reliance Infrastructure
|171.25
|0.75
|0.44
|215.5
|114.6
|6024.4
|H.G.Infra Engineering
|936.05
|2.4
|0.26
|1016.75
|532.05
|6100.34
|Power Mech Projects
|4015.1
|25.0
|0.63
|5062.25
|1571.2
|5985.05
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|169.90
|10 Days
|171.03
|20 Days
|172.98
|50 Days
|177.78
|100 Days
|162.04
|300 Days
|150.75
The current stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is ₹172. There has been a 0.88% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.5.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Sunteck Realty
|472.45
|-3.0
|-0.63
|485.95
|271.25
|6636.92
|Keystone Realtors
|582.0
|3.0
|0.52
|661.45
|416.45
|6627.67
|Reliance Infrastructure
|171.3
|0.8
|0.47
|215.5
|114.6
|6026.16
|H.G.Infra Engineering
|942.4
|8.75
|0.94
|1016.75
|532.05
|6141.73
|Power Mech Projects
|4017.7
|27.6
|0.69
|5062.25
|1571.2
|5988.93
On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure had a BSE volume of 37,540 shares with a closing price of ₹168.15.
