Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:15 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 1.36 %. The stock closed at 210.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 212.95 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure Stock Price Today

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure opened at 214.2 and closed at 214.6. The stock reached a high of 217.6 and a low of 208.35 during the day. The market capitalization of Reliance Infrastructure is 8,313.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 232 and the 52-week low is 114.6. The BSE volume for Reliance Infrastructure was 181,149 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:15 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Infrastructure stock had a low of 209 and a high of 214.35 for the day.

18 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:43 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price update :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹212.95, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹210.1

The current data of Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 212.95, which represents a 1.36% increase. The net change in price is 2.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.

18 Dec 2023, 09:31 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.33%
3 Months8.33%
6 Months38.4%
YTD52.32%
1 Year40.87%
18 Dec 2023, 09:02 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹210.1, down -2.1% from yesterday's ₹214.6

The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 210.1 with a percent change of -2.1 and a net change of -4.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.1% and the net change is -4.5.

18 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹214.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure had a total volume of 181,149 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 214.6.

