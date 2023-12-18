Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure opened at ₹214.2 and closed at ₹214.6. The stock reached a high of ₹217.6 and a low of ₹208.35 during the day. The market capitalization of Reliance Infrastructure is ₹8,313.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹232 and the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The BSE volume for Reliance Infrastructure was 181,149 shares.
Reliance Infrastructure stock had a low of ₹209 and a high of ₹214.35 for the day.
The current data of Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is ₹212.95, which represents a 1.36% increase. The net change in price is 2.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.33%
|3 Months
|8.33%
|6 Months
|38.4%
|YTD
|52.32%
|1 Year
|40.87%
The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is ₹210.1 with a percent change of -2.1 and a net change of -4.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.1% and the net change is -4.5.
On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure had a total volume of 181,149 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹214.6.
