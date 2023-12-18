Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure opened at ₹214.2 and closed at ₹214.6. The stock reached a high of ₹217.6 and a low of ₹208.35 during the day. The market capitalization of Reliance Infrastructure is ₹8,313.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹232 and the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The BSE volume for Reliance Infrastructure was 181,149 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.