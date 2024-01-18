Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stocks Plummet: Negative Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -2.1 %. The stock closed at 221.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 217.2 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure Stock Price Today

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at 219.95 and closed at 221.85. The stock reached a high of 224 and a low of 215.45. The market capitalization of the company is 8594.2 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 248.3 and 114.6, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 167,880 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹217.2, down -2.1% from yesterday's ₹221.85

The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 217.2 with a percent change of -2.1 and a net change of -4.65. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.1% and the net change is a decrease of 4.65. This suggests that the stock is experiencing a decline in value.

18 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹221.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Infrastructure on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 167,880. The closing price for the stock was 221.85.

