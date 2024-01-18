Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stocks Plummet: Negative Trading Today

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹219.95 and closed at ₹221.85. The stock reached a high of ₹224 and a low of ₹215.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹8594.2 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹248.3 and ₹114.6, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 167,880 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is ₹217.2 with a percent change of -2.1 and a net change of -4.65. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.1% and the net change is a decrease of ₹4.65. This suggests that the stock is experiencing a decline in value.
