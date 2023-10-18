Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure closed today at 169.15, down -1.8% from yesterday's 172.25

On the last day, the open price of Reliance Infrastructure was ₹171.05 and the close price was ₹170.5. The stock had a high of ₹176 and a low of ₹171. The market capitalization of the company was ₹6791.87 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹215.5 and ₹114.6 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 38046 shares.
Reliance Infrastructure stock closed at ₹169.15, down 1.8% from the previous day's closing price of ₹172.25. This represents a net change of -3.1.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Sobha
|767.25
|-7.3
|-0.94
|785.65
|412.4
|7277.05
|Sunteck Realty
|476.0
|-0.1
|-0.02
|485.95
|271.25
|6686.79
|Reliance Infrastructure
|169.15
|-3.1
|-1.8
|215.5
|114.6
|5950.53
|Keystone Realtors
|563.6
|-14.25
|-2.47
|661.45
|416.45
|6418.13
|H.G.Infra Engineering
|938.75
|-3.45
|-0.37
|1016.75
|532.05
|6117.94
The Reliance Infrastructure stock had a low price of ₹168.15 and a high price of ₹172.90 for the current day.
The 52-week low price of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd stock is 114.60, while the 52-week high price is 215.50.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Sobha
|775.5
|-5.0
|-0.64
|785.65
|412.4
|7355.3
|Sunteck Realty
|477.5
|2.05
|0.43
|485.95
|271.25
|6707.86
|Reliance Infrastructure
|171.65
|1.15
|0.67
|215.5
|114.6
|6038.48
|Keystone Realtors
|578.05
|-0.95
|-0.16
|661.45
|416.45
|6582.68
|H.G.Infra Engineering
|943.0
|9.35
|1.0
|1016.75
|532.05
|6145.64
Reliance Infrastructure stock reached a low of ₹171 and a high of ₹176 on the current day.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|169.92
|10 Days
|170.76
|20 Days
|172.75
|50 Days
|177.57
|100 Days
|162.35
|300 Days
|150.86
The Reliance Infrastructure stock reached a low price of ₹171 and a high price of ₹176 on the current day.
The Reliance Infrastructure stock had a low price of ₹171 and a high price of ₹176 for the current day.
Reliance Infrastructure stock traded with a low of ₹171 and a high of ₹176 on the current day.
The Reliance Infrastructure stock had a low price of ₹171 and a high price of ₹176 on the current day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.88%
|3 Months
|22.3%
|6 Months
|7.95%
|YTD
|25.16%
|1 Year
|24.26%
On the last day of trading for Reliance Infrastructure on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 38,046. The closing price for the day was ₹170.5.
