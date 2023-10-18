Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure closed today at 169.15, down -1.8% from yesterday's 172.25

15 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -1.8 %. The stock closed at 172.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 169.15 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure

On the last day, the open price of Reliance Infrastructure was 171.05 and the close price was 170.5. The stock had a high of 176 and a low of 171. The market capitalization of the company was 6791.87 crore. The 52-week high and low were 215.5 and 114.6 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 38046 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Reliance Infrastructure stock closed at 169.15, down 1.8% from the previous day's closing price of 172.25. This represents a net change of -3.1.

18 Oct 2023, 06:25 PM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sobha767.25-7.3-0.94785.65412.47277.05
Sunteck Realty476.0-0.1-0.02485.95271.256686.79
Reliance Infrastructure169.15-3.1-1.8215.5114.65950.53
Keystone Realtors563.6-14.25-2.47661.45416.456418.13
H.G.Infra Engineering938.75-3.45-0.371016.75532.056117.94
18 Oct 2023, 05:35 PM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

The Reliance Infrastructure stock had a low price of 168.15 and a high price of 172.90 for the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 03:33 PM IST Reliance Infrastructure Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd stock is 114.60, while the 52-week high price is 215.50.

18 Oct 2023, 01:44 PM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days169.92
10 Days170.76
20 Days172.75
50 Days177.57
100 Days162.35
300 Days150.86
18 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.88%
3 Months22.3%
6 Months7.95%
YTD25.16%
1 Year24.26%
18 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹170.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Infrastructure on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 38,046. The closing price for the day was 170.5.

