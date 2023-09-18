Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 18 Sep 2023, by 3.94 %. The stock closed at 175.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 182.15 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure

On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure had an open price of 176 and a close price of 175.25. The stock had a high of 184 and a low of 173.5. The company's market capitalization was 7,207.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 215.5, while the 52-week low was 114.6. The stock had a trading volume of 129,916 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹175.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure had a total volume of 129,916 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 175.25.

