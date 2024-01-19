Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure shares surge on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 19 Jan 2024, by 1.32 %. The stock closed at 219 per share. The stock is currently trading at 221.9 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure Stock Price Today

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure opened at 218 and closed at 217.2. The stock had a high of 221.95 and a low of 210.5. The market capitalization of Reliance Infrastructure is 8,695.09 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 248.3 and its 52-week low is 114.6. On the BSE, there was a volume of 197,033 shares traded for Reliance Infrastructure.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 09:16 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹221.9, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹219

The current data of Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 221.9 with a percent change of 1.32. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.32% from its previous value. The net change is 2.9, indicating that the stock price has increased by 2.9 points. Overall, this data suggests that the stock of Reliance Infrastructure has experienced a positive movement in its price.

19 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹217.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure had a BSE volume of 197,033 shares with a closing price of 217.2.

