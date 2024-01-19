Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure shares surge on positive trading day

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure opened at ₹218 and closed at ₹217.2. The stock had a high of ₹221.95 and a low of ₹210.5. The market capitalization of Reliance Infrastructure is ₹8,695.09 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹248.3 and its 52-week low is ₹114.6. On the BSE, there was a volume of 197,033 shares traded for Reliance Infrastructure.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is ₹221.9 with a percent change of 1.32. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.32% from its previous value. The net change is 2.9, indicating that the stock price has increased by 2.9 points. Overall, this data suggests that the stock of Reliance Infrastructure has experienced a positive movement in its price.
