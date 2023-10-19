Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Suffers in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:27 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -1.06 %. The stock closed at 169.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 167.35 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure

Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at 172.6 and closed at 172.25 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 172.9 and a low of 168.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 6692.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215.5 and the 52-week low is 114.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 72181 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:27 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

The Reliance Infrastructure stock had a low price of 166.5 and a high price of 168.8 for the day.

19 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹167.35, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹169.15

The current stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is 167.35, with a percent change of -1.06. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.06% from its previous price. The net change is -1.8, indicating a decrease of 1.8 in the stock's price.

Click here for Reliance Infrastructure Profit Loss

19 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price update :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹168.3, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹169.15

Reliance Infrastructure stock is currently trading at a price of 168.3. It has experienced a percent change of -0.5, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change for the stock is -0.85, meaning it has decreased by 0.85.

19 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.76%
3 Months11.29%
6 Months6.28%
YTD22.88%
1 Year17.75%
19 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹167.9, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹169.15

The current price of Reliance Infrastructure stock is 167.9, with a percent change of -0.74 and a net change of -1.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹172.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure had a trading volume of 72,181 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 172.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.