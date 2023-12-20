Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure opened at ₹214.6 and closed at ₹213.25. The stock reached a high of ₹217 and a low of ₹208.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹8291.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹232 and the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The BSE volume for Reliance Infrastructure was 93,847 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.