Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

The last day of trading for Reliance Infrastructure saw an open price of ₹167.9 and a close price of ₹169.15. The stock reached a high of ₹175 and a low of ₹166.05. The market capitalization for the company is ₹6910.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215.5 and the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 33,809 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.