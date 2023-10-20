Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:29 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 0.6 %. The stock closed at 174.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 175.7 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure

The last day of trading for Reliance Infrastructure saw an open price of 167.9 and a close price of 169.15. The stock reached a high of 175 and a low of 166.05. The market capitalization for the company is 6910.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215.5 and the 52-week low is 114.6. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 33,809 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:29 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹175.7, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹174.65

The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 175.7 with a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 1.05. This means that the stock has increased by 0.6% and the price has gone up by 1.05.

20 Oct 2023, 10:22 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Infrastructure stock reached a low of 173.15 and a high of 176.5 on the current day.

20 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price update :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹174.95, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹174.65

The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the stock price is 174.95 with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 0.3. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.17% or 0.3 points. It is important to note that this data is current and can change throughout the trading day.

20 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.25%
3 Months10.85%
6 Months9.59%
YTD26.98%
1 Year23.7%
20 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹174.65, up 3.25% from yesterday's ₹169.15

The current stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is 174.65, which represents a 3.25% increase from the previous trading day. The net change is 5.5, indicating that the stock price has increased by 5.5. Overall, the stock has shown positive movement and is currently trading at a higher price compared to the previous day.

20 Oct 2023, 08:23 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹169.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Reliance Infrastructure shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 33,809. The closing price of the shares was 169.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.