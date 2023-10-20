Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

The last day of trading for Reliance Infrastructure saw an open price of ₹167.9 and a close price of ₹169.15. The stock reached a high of ₹175 and a low of ₹166.05. The market capitalization for the company is ₹6910.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215.5 and the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 33,809 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is ₹175.7 with a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 1.05. This means that the stock has increased by 0.6% and the price has gone up by 1.05.
Reliance Infrastructure stock reached a low of ₹173.15 and a high of ₹176.5 on the current day.
The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the stock price is ₹174.95 with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 0.3. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.17% or 0.3 points. It is important to note that this data is current and can change throughout the trading day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.25%
|3 Months
|10.85%
|6 Months
|9.59%
|YTD
|26.98%
|1 Year
|23.7%
The current stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is ₹174.65, which represents a 3.25% increase from the previous trading day. The net change is 5.5, indicating that the stock price has increased by ₹5.5. Overall, the stock has shown positive movement and is currently trading at a higher price compared to the previous day.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Reliance Infrastructure shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 33,809. The closing price of the shares was ₹169.15.
