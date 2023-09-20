Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹182.2 and closed at ₹183.25. The stock reached a high of ₹184.9 and a low of ₹175.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹6985.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215.5 and the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The stock had a BSE volume of 50,935 shares on the last day.
20 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST
