Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure's Stock Sees Gains on the Market

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:11 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 190.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 191.15 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure Stock Price Today

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure opened at 210.95 and closed at 209.55. The stock reached a high of 212 and a low of 189.25. The market capitalization of the company stands at 7549.6 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 232 and a low of 114.6. The BSE volume for the day was 253,508 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:11 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

The Reliance Infrastructure stock reached a low price of 185.15 and a high price of 192.85 on the current day.

21 Dec 2023, 09:58 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:47 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price update :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹191.15, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹190.8

The current data of Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the stock price is 191.15 with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 0.35. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.18% and the net change is positive by 0.35 points.

21 Dec 2023, 09:34 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-11.58%
3 Months4.07%
6 Months29.14%
YTD38.56%
1 Year27.37%
21 Dec 2023, 09:09 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹190.8, down -8.95% from yesterday's ₹209.55

The current price of Reliance Infrastructure stock is 190.8. The stock has experienced a percent change of -8.95, and a net change of -18.75. This indicates a significant decrease in the stock price.

21 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹209.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure had a volume of 253,508 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 209.55.

