Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹187.15 and closed at ₹186.05 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹187.2 and a low of ₹182.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹7,235.03 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹215.5 and the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The stock had a trading volume of 129,869 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is ₹181.4, representing a percent change of -0.79. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.79% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -1.45, indicating a decrease of ₹1.45.
The current day's low price for Reliance Infrastructure stock is ₹181 and the high price is ₹184.1.
The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is ₹182.8. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.03. The net change in the stock price is -0.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.41%
|3 Months
|11.81%
|6 Months
|35.72%
|YTD
|32.72%
|1 Year
|23.77%
The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is ₹182.85. There has been a percent change of -1.72, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.2, suggesting a decrease of ₹3.2 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Reliance Infrastructure on the BSE, there were 129,869 shares exchanged. The closing price for the stock was ₹186.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!