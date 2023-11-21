Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went down today, 21 Nov 2023, by -0.79 %. The stock closed at 182.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 181.4 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure

Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at 187.15 and closed at 186.05 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 187.2 and a low of 182.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 7,235.03 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 215.5 and the 52-week low is 114.6. The stock had a trading volume of 129,869 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:23 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹181.4, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹182.85

The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is 181.4, representing a percent change of -0.79. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.79% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -1.45, indicating a decrease of 1.45.

21 Nov 2023, 10:22 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Reliance Infrastructure stock is 181 and the high price is 184.1.

21 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:47 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price update :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹182.8, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹182.85

The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 182.8. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.03. The net change in the stock price is -0.05.

21 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.41%
3 Months11.81%
6 Months35.72%
YTD32.72%
1 Year23.77%
21 Nov 2023, 09:02 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹182.85, down -1.72% from yesterday's ₹186.05

The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is 182.85. There has been a percent change of -1.72, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.2, suggesting a decrease of 3.2 in the stock price.

21 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹186.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Infrastructure on the BSE, there were 129,869 shares exchanged. The closing price for the stock was 186.05.

