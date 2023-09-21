Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stocks Surge on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, the open price for Reliance Infrastructure was ₹177, with a closing price also at ₹177. The stock reached a high of ₹179 and a low of ₹173. The market capitalization of the company is ₹6880.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹215.5, while the 52-week low was ₹114.6. The BSE volume for the day was 34,023 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.