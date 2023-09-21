Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stocks Surge on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 21 Sep 2023, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 174 per share. The stock is currently trading at 174.5 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure

On the last day of trading, the open price for Reliance Infrastructure was 177, with a closing price also at 177. The stock reached a high of 179 and a low of 173. The market capitalization of the company is 6880.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 215.5, while the 52-week low was 114.6. The BSE volume for the day was 34,023 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:11 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹174.5, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹174

Based on the current data, the price of Reliance Infrastructure stock is 174.5. There has been a percent change of 0.29, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.5, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock.

21 Sep 2023, 08:15 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹177 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Infrastructure on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 34,023. The closing price for the day was 177.

