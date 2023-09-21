Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stocks Surge on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, the open price for Reliance Infrastructure was ₹177, with a closing price also at ₹177. The stock reached a high of ₹179 and a low of ₹173. The market capitalization of the company is ₹6880.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹215.5, while the 52-week low was ₹114.6. The BSE volume for the day was 34,023 shares.
Based on the current data, the price of Reliance Infrastructure stock is ₹174.5. There has been a percent change of 0.29, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.5, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock.
On the last day of trading for Reliance Infrastructure on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 34,023. The closing price for the day was ₹177.
